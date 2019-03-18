$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.60. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.42). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $124.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.44 million.

SKT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Citigroup set a $23.00 target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $22.25.

Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $20.17 on Monday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $24.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.45%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $16,842,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1,922.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 750,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 713,197 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $9,446,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,811,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,416,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,649,000 after buying an additional 326,028 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 44 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 22 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 15.3 million square feet leased to over 3,100 stores operated by more than 530 different brand name companies.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.