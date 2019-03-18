-$0.74 EPS Expected for AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMAG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) to report earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for AMAG Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.94) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.53). AMAG Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.59) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.03) to ($1.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($4.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.31) to ($3.90). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AMAG Pharmaceuticals.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $88.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.21 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.10% and a negative net margin of 13.07%. AMAG Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

AMAG has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, B. Riley set a $21.00 target price on AMAG Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.21.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAG. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Birchview Capital LP purchased a new stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000.

AMAG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.63. 42,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.01. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $26.10.

About AMAG Pharmaceuticals

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

