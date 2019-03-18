$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Columbia Sportswear (COLM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to post $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.86. Columbia Sportswear posted earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $5.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Columbia Sportswear.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.41. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $917.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COLM. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Macquarie set a $118.00 target price on Columbia Sportswear and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price (up previously from $93.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.53.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Edward S. George sold 5,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.19, for a total value of $592,219.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,630 shares in the company, valued at $802,599.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Franco Fogliato sold 8,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total value of $956,886.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,651,940. 56.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,356,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,380,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 43.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 573,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,378,000 after buying an additional 173,633 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 383.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 200,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,631,000 after buying an additional 158,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,213,000. Institutional investors own 36.99% of the company’s stock.

COLM stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.50. 1,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,678. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.68. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $74.28 and a 52-week high of $109.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Sportswear (COLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.