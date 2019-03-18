$0.92 EPS Expected for MAXIMUS, Inc. (MMS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) will announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MAXIMUS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.89. MAXIMUS posted earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that MAXIMUS will report full-year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MAXIMUS.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The health services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $664.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAXIMUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded MAXIMUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th.

MMS traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,435. MAXIMUS has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $73.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $2,483,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 412,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,301,667.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $848,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 412,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,186,063.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,715 shares of company stock worth $3,866,689 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 13.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 41.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 71,423 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 21,092 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 190.8% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 81,676 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 53,593 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 0.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 129,897 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,451,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 29.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 906,088 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $58,950,000 after acquiring an additional 206,896 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

