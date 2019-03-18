$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for AMETEK, Inc. (AME) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) will announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for AMETEK’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. AMETEK reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $4.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on AMETEK to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

In related news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,271. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $152,841.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,215,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,069 shares of company stock worth $8,816,614 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,442,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,788,000 after purchasing an additional 205,034 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $134,370,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 230,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,613,000 after buying an additional 31,299 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,274,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,916,000 after buying an additional 372,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AME traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.06. 8,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,302. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $63.14 and a twelve month high of $81.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 17.02%.

AMETEK declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 13th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

