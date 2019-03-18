$1.09 EPS Expected for Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Co’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.16. Wells Fargo & Co reported earnings of $1.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will report full year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $5.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.31 to $6.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wells Fargo & Co.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.80 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share.

WFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 270.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 89,775,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,718,587,000 after purchasing an additional 65,517,025 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth about $2,004,580,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 4,415.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,790,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 21,307,608 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 38,512,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,024,201,000 after purchasing an additional 12,337,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 1,283.4% in the 3rd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,087,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.73. 4,782,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,169,615. The stock has a market cap of $242.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $59.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

