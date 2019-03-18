-$1.16 EPS Expected for Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (ALDR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) will announce ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alder Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($1.10). Alder Biopharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.73) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alder Biopharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.87) to ($4.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.08) to ($1.75). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alder Biopharmaceuticals.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALDR shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $17.00 target price on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

ALDR traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $13.77. 77,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,769. Alder Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.87. The company has a quick ratio of 14.87, a current ratio of 14.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $943.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with migraine and other serious neurological or inflammatory conditions in the United States, Australia, and Ireland.

