$1.42 Million in Sales Expected for T2 Biosystems Inc (TTOO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) to post $1.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for T2 Biosystems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.36 million. T2 Biosystems posted sales of $2.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that T2 Biosystems will report full year sales of $20.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.14 million to $21.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $42.01 million, with estimates ranging from $35.13 million to $48.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow T2 Biosystems.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 million. T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 487.17% and a negative return on equity of 336.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Friday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $11.00 price target on T2 Biosystems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $5.00 price target on T2 Biosystems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.55.

In other news, CEO John Mcdonough sold 8,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $27,330.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,349.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 34,587 shares of company stock worth $117,854 over the last 90 days. 31.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 4.0% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,769,931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,636,000 after acquiring an additional 105,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,056,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,188,000 after buying an additional 121,836 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,621,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,082,000 after buying an additional 128,724 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in T2 Biosystems by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,621,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,082,000 after purchasing an additional 128,724 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in T2 Biosystems by 35.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 508,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 132,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTOO stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $2.67. The company had a trading volume of 510,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,749. The stock has a market cap of $118.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. T2 Biosystems has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $9.98.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

