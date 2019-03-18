$1.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Commercial Metals (CMC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to announce $1.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.49 billion. Commercial Metals reported sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full-year sales of $6.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $6.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $7.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMC shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 14th. Longbow Research set a $25.00 target price on Commercial Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Seaport Global Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Macquarie set a $21.00 target price on Commercial Metals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup set a $18.00 target price on Commercial Metals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.11.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,566,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 233.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,715,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,483,000 after buying an additional 1,200,911 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 1,141.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 934,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,171,000 after buying an additional 858,985 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 1,502.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 739,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 692,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 827,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,254,000 after purchasing an additional 412,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMC traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.18. 1,543,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,292. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

