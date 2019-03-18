1060 Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY)

1060 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $13,368,000. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment accounts for about 6.2% of 1060 Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PLAY shares. BidaskClub upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.27.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $48.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52-week low of $37.85 and a 52-week high of $67.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

In other news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $235,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,274.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP J Michael Plunkett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.09, for a total value of $204,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,731.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,385. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

