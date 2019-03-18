$121.60 Million in Sales Expected for Retail Properties of America Inc (RPAI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) to report sales of $121.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $127.38 million and the lowest is $119.35 million. Retail Properties of America reported sales of $124.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full year sales of $483.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $477.27 million to $490.65 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $499.07 million, with estimates ranging from $490.28 million to $508.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Retail Properties of America.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $119.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. KeyCorp set a $15.00 price target on shares of Retail Properties of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup set a $15.00 price target on shares of Retail Properties of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Properties of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPAI. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. SJA Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Retail Properties of America stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,106,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,010. Retail Properties of America has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1656 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is currently 64.08%.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

