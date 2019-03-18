12,204 Shares in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) Acquired by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 29,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $29.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.20. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $39.74.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 30.43%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “12,204 Shares in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) Acquired by LMR Partners LLP” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/12204-shares-in-tenet-healthcare-corp-thc-acquired-by-lmr-partners-llp.html.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. It operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The company's general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.