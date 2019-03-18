1492 Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Stars Group Inc (TSG)

1492 Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,063 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stars Group were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lourd Capital LLC grew its stake in Stars Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 55,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Stars Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Stars Group by 32.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Stars Group by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in Stars Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 28,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSG shares. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stars Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stars Group in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stars Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Stars Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.60 price target on shares of Stars Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Shares of TSG stock opened at $16.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Stars Group Inc has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $38.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.58.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Stars Group had a positive return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $652.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Stars Group’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Stars Group Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stars Group Company Profile

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

