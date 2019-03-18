1492 Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in TherapeuticsMD Inc (TXMD)

1492 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 90.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 699,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 331,797 shares during the period. TherapeuticsMD accounts for approximately 2.4% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TherapeuticsMD were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,206,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,405,000 after purchasing an additional 183,048 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,437,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,329,000 after purchasing an additional 364,211 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,499,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,202,000 after purchasing an additional 213,444 shares during the period. 78.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, CEO Robert G. Finizio sold 184,910 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $676,770.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,458,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,558,325.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jules A. Musing sold 17,400 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $100,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 460,437 shares of company stock worth $1,730,179 in the last three months. 22.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $5.46 on Monday. TherapeuticsMD Inc has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $7.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.55.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 823.71% and a negative return on equity of 127.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $14.00 price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TherapeuticsMD currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.45.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company. Its pipeline of hormone therapy drug candidates include TX-001HR, a combination of estradiol and progesterone drug candidate under clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms due to menopause; TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil; and TX-004HR, an applicator-free vaginal estradiol softgel drug candidate for the treatment of moderate to severe dyspareunia, a symptom of vulvar and vaginal atrophy in post-menopausal women with vaginal linings that do not receive enough estrogen.

