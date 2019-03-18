1492 Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,404 Shares of Syneos Health Inc (SYNH)

1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 54.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,404 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,334,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,513,000 after acquiring an additional 304,408 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 738,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,061,000 after acquiring an additional 50,175 shares in the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 379,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,950,000 after acquiring an additional 16,955 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 295.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 71,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 53,151 shares in the last quarter.

SYNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Syneos Health from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 target price on Syneos Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Syneos Health to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.44.

In other Syneos Health news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 8,143 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $431,579.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SYNH opened at $46.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.41. Syneos Health Inc has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $56.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

