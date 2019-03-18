1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $205.05 Million Stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,126,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,302 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.35% of Mondelez International worth $205,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3,854.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,387,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225,539 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,109,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,450,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487,619 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,765,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 21.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,212,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721,080 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alejandro Lorenzo sold 26,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $1,236,728.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 5,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $259,748.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,711,782.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,127 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,519 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $47.80 on Monday. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $48.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $69.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.89.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, January 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

