1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $95.61 Million Stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK)

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 919,300 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 248,900 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.62% of Splunk worth $95,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,565,684 shares of the software company’s stock worth $189,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,095 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,278,350 shares of the software company’s stock worth $134,036,000 after purchasing an additional 349,380 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,159,890 shares of the software company’s stock worth $140,242,000 after purchasing an additional 309,395 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 245.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 431,412 shares of the software company’s stock worth $52,162,000 after purchasing an additional 306,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,122,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $377,486,000 after purchasing an additional 219,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Splunk news, SVP Leonard R. Stein sold 8,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total transaction of $1,045,336.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,358.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $530,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,211,777.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,193 shares of company stock valued at $8,477,525 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Splunk to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Splunk in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $121.00 price objective on Splunk and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.94.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $127.32 on Monday. Splunk Inc has a 52-week low of $83.69 and a 52-week high of $143.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.08 and a beta of 2.05.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

