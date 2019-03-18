1832 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP)

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,780,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,246 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $130,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 30.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,688,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,116,000 after purchasing an additional 857,246 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,721,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,267,000 after buying an additional 661,628 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 11.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,468,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,273,000 after buying an additional 472,846 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,951,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,326,000 after buying an additional 424,158 shares during the period. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $12,667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BIP shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.56.

BIP opened at $40.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 68.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $42.54.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.502 per share. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 340.68%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. engages in utility, transport, energy, and communications infrastructure businesses. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 12,000 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; approximately 3.3 million electricity and natural gas connections in the United Kingdom and Colombia; and a port facility that exports metallurgical and thermal coal in Australia.

