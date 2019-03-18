1st Source Co. (SRCE) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its position in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 67.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,285 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in 1st Source by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 1st Source during the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source during the 3rd quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1st Source by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCE opened at $47.08 on Monday. 1st Source Co. has a 1 year low of $38.44 and a 1 year high of $59.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). 1st Source had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $80.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that 1st Source Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRCE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. BidaskClub raised 1st Source from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th.

1st Source Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

