$2.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Ryder System, Inc. (R) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) will post sales of $2.13 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ryder System’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.19 billion. Ryder System reported sales of $1.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full-year sales of $9.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.81 billion to $9.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $9.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.14 billion to $9.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ryder System.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.01. Ryder System had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on R. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ryder System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,321,000 after acquiring an additional 9,794 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,495,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Surevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 64,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE R traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $61.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $44.80 and a 1-year high of $79.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 15th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as ancillary maintenance and fleet support services.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryder System (R)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.