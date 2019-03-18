200,059 Shares in Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE) Acquired by Samlyn Capital LLC

Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 200,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,571,000. Samlyn Capital LLC owned about 0.18% of Cboe Global Markets at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 10.6% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 158,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1,173.4% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 35,883 shares during the period. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $470,000. CI Global Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 14.3% during the third quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 2,455,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,622,000 after purchasing an additional 307,660 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 323.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 19,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $97.78 on Monday. Cboe Global Markets Inc has a 52 week low of $87.87 and a 52 week high of $121.55.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%.

Several research firms recently commented on CBOE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.46.

In related news, EVP John Deters sold 2,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $231,912.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,652.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/200059-shares-in-cboe-global-markets-inc-cboe-acquired-by-samlyn-capital-llc.html.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.