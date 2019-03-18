$265.93 Million in Sales Expected for Forum Energy Technologies Inc (FET) This Quarter

Analysts expect Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) to report sales of $265.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Forum Energy Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $271.20 million and the lowest is $262.10 million. Forum Energy Technologies reported sales of $250.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Forum Energy Technologies will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Forum Energy Technologies.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.15% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $272.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a report on Monday, February 11th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Capital One Financial lowered Forum Energy Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Forum Energy Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FET. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 588.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 10,412 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forum Energy Technologies stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,212,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.50 and a beta of 2.35. Forum Energy Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $16.02.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

