$322.08 Million in Sales Expected for Summit Materials Inc (SUM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) will report $322.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $337.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $311.50 million. Summit Materials posted sales of $314.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full-year sales of $2.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Summit Materials.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The construction company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.20). Summit Materials had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SUM. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Summit Materials to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Summit Materials from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Thursday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In other Summit Materials news, CEO Thomas W. Hill acquired 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $507,812.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 135,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,345. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valueworks LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,914,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Summit Materials by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,307,000 after acquiring an additional 70,253 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,809,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Summit Materials by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 718,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,451,000 after acquiring an additional 331,677 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Shares of Summit Materials stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,378,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,780. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $31.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 117.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Materials (SUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.