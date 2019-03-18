$34.74 Billion in Sales Expected for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) will announce $34.74 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.74 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $35.20 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance reported sales of $33.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full-year sales of $136.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $134.52 billion to $138.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $140.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $137.13 billion to $142.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Loop Capital set a $82.00 price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.94.

Shares of WBA traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.03. 3,811,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,970,631. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $59.07 and a 52 week high of $86.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 29.24%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,634,071 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,149,224,000 after purchasing an additional 448,045 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 70,634,071 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,149,224,000 after acquiring an additional 448,045 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,681,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,668,086,000 after acquiring an additional 895,469 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12,422.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,807,507 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 34,529,539 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,789,390 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,369,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

