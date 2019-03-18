3,457 Shares in Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) Acquired by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 1,158.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Snap-on from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Friday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.33.

In other news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $60,832.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,271.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas L. Kassouf sold 18,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.24, for a total transaction of $3,008,254.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,060.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,977 shares of company stock worth $10,435,589. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on stock opened at $155.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $135.29 and a fifty-two week high of $189.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.03. The firm had revenue of $952.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.74 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 25th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

