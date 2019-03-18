36,116 Shares in Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI) Purchased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000. Thomson Reuters makes up about 1.3% of Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. CIBC reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Scotiabank downgraded Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $58.00 target price on Thomson Reuters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.36.

NYSE:TRI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.20. 7,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,383. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The company has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 75.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.61.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 71.79%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.00%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information for professional markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. It sells electronic content and services to professionals primarily on a subscription basis. The Financial & Risk segment offers critical news, information, and analytics enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial, and corporate professionals.

