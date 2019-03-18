3,666 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Purchased by Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR opened at $67.33 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $55.38 and a one year high of $79.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.28.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

