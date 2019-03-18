3,717 Shares in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (SSD) Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,717 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SSD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Sidoti set a $72.00 price target on Simpson Manufacturing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th.

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $59.41 on Monday. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.54 and a 1 year high of $78.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.54.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.16). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $241.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

