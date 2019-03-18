3M Co (MMM) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,388 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for approximately 0.8% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in 3M were worth $11,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in 3M by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in 3M by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in 3M by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in 3M by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 145,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $208.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $176.87 and a 1 year high of $238.17.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.03. 3M had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 57.70%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M Co will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 55.07%.

In other news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 4,681 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.34, for a total transaction of $942,472.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,783,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul A. Keel sold 9,410 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.14, for a total transaction of $1,873,907.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,012.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,551 shares of company stock valued at $14,335,468 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (down previously from $230.00) on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.57.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

