$4.02 Billion in Sales Expected for D. R. Horton Inc (DHI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) will announce $4.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eighteen analysts have provided estimates for D. R. Horton’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.89 billion and the highest is $4.12 billion. D. R. Horton reported sales of $3.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that D. R. Horton will report full-year sales of $17.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.36 billion to $18.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $18.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.36 billion to $19.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow D. R. Horton.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.59%. D. R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

DHI has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upgraded D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. JMP Securities set a $44.00 price target on D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Buckingham Research began coverage on D. R. Horton in a research note on Friday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded D. R. Horton to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.32.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 3,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $120,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Donald R. Horton sold 163,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $5,881,040.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 23,833,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,927,075.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,833 shares of company stock valued at $6,910,702. Insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,236,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,346,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $566,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327,013 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHI traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.46. 3,466,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,592,677. D. R. Horton has a 52-week low of $32.39 and a 52-week high of $47.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is 14.67%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

