40,470 Shares in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) Acquired by Green Square Capital LLC

Green Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 520.7% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 41,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 34,717 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 370,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,929,000 after purchasing an additional 40,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MA Private Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,337,000.

SHV stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.45. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,797,247. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.19 and a 1-year high of $110.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2152 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

