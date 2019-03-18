4,183 Shares in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (AMTD) Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMTD. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in TD Ameritrade by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in TD Ameritrade by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in TD Ameritrade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in TD Ameritrade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in TD Ameritrade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Nally sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $1,402,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,851,458. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMTD opened at $54.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $45.70 and a fifty-two week high of $62.99.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. TD Ameritrade’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMTD. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TD Ameritrade in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

