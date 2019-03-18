42,717 Shares in Morgan Stanley (MS) Purchased by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 42,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4,072.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,548,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 13,223,517 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,912,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,453,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,226,000 after buying an additional 3,150,224 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 20,810,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $969,144,000 after buying an additional 2,100,850 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,262,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,261,000 after buying an additional 1,163,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 15,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $675,209.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,779.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,031 shares in the company, valued at $7,166,914.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale cut Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.25.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $43.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $36.74 and a one year high of $58.17.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

