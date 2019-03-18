58.com Inc (WUBA) Holdings Cut by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,320 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in 58.com were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WUBA. Parkwood LLC increased its stake in shares of 58.com by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in 58.com by 5.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in 58.com by 433.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in 58.com by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 11,312 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in 58.com by 24.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WUBA opened at $61.76 on Monday. 58.com Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The information services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. 58.com had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $525.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. 58.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that 58.com Inc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Macquarie cut 58.com from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of 58.com in a report on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine cut 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut 58.com to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

58.com Profile

58.com Inc operates online classifieds and listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; and Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform.

