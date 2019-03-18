62,237 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) Acquired by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 62,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 733,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,206,000 after acquiring an additional 112,763 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 261,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,715,000 after buying an additional 12,060 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 165.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 31,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 19,627 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 14,169,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,680,000 after buying an additional 150,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,519,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,627,000 after buying an additional 240,663 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $41.29 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.74 and a 12-month high of $45.74.

