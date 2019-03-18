6,486 Shares in Monster Beverage Corp (MNST) Acquired by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 555.6% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Harold C. Taber, Jr. sold 11,772 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total transaction of $748,463.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,593,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 24,762 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $1,559,263.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,871,548.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

MNST traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $60.63. 15,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,607,858. Monster Beverage Corp has a one year low of $47.61 and a one year high of $66.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.55.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $924.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, and non-carbonated energy shakes primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations; and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

