7,217 Shares in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT) Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 1,090.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $290,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 18,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th.

In related news, Director Alfredo Trujillo sold 5,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $124,702.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,346.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clarence H. Smith sold 9,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $239,523.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,820 shares in the company, valued at $788,008.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,438 shares of company stock worth $822,955. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $22.90 on Monday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.30 million, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $208.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.70%.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

