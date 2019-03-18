$734.70 Million in Sales Expected for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to announce sales of $734.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $729.42 million and the highest is $743.25 million. Abercrombie & Fitch posted sales of $730.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full-year sales of $3.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $3.71 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ANF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.36.

NYSE ANF traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,841,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,998. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.56. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $29.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Abercrombie & Fitch’s payout ratio is 69.57%.

In related news, Director Nigel Travis purchased 2,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.70 per share, for a total transaction of $74,966.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,966.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth $502,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 11.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,232,257 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $237,225,000 after buying an additional 1,119,930 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 294.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 654,246 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $13,818,000 after purchasing an additional 488,434 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,065,878 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $22,511,000 after purchasing an additional 13,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, intimates, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brand names.

