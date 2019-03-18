AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.17.

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 target price (down from $97.00) on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd.

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 15,797 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $1,248,436.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,374,447.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 25,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,322 shares in the company, valued at $12,088,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,797 shares of company stock worth $7,748,437 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Biegel & Waller LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Busey Trust CO raised its position in AbbVie by 2.6% in the third quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 37,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 2.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in AbbVie by 9.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,210,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,786,000 after purchasing an additional 438,201 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its position in AbbVie by 4.8% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 347,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,824,000 after purchasing an additional 15,748 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $81.34 on Wednesday. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $75.77 and a 52-week high of $116.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 439.07% and a net margin of 17.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

AbbVie announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

