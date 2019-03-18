Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (FAX) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,680 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FAX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,019 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 293,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 10,762 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock opened at $4.25 on Monday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $4.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

