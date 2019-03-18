Accuvest Global Advisors Sells 1,535 Shares of Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Accuvest Global Advisors lessened its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,271 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 205 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Pivotal Research raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $252.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Monday, January 7th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Cowen cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Adobe from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.56.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $257.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $129.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $204.95 and a one year high of $277.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 28.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.05, for a total value of $608,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 21,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.71, for a total value of $4,946,949.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 282,344 shares of company stock worth $69,007,648. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

