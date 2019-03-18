Acer Therapeutics Inc (ACER) Position Lifted by Nantahala Capital Management LLC

Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 903,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 212,067 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Acer Therapeutics worth $18,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Acer Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Acer Therapeutics by 2,015.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 7,418 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Acer Therapeutics by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 13,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Acer Therapeutics by 19,242.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 8,659 shares during the period. Finally, Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $291,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACER traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.76. 1,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,194. Acer Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $34.10. The company has a market capitalization of $231.90 million, a PE ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 2.60.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.39). As a group, analysts forecast that Acer Therapeutics Inc will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

ACER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Acer Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Acer Therapeutics Profile

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. Its product candidates include Celiprolol for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome; and ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease.

