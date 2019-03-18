Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys Shares of 6,764 Albemarle Co. (ALB)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,636,011 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,487 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Albemarle by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 28,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,495,000 after acquiring an additional 67,439 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB opened at $85.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $71.89 and a 1 year high of $108.74. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.07. Albemarle had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $921.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.45%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Monday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $112.50 target price for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.68.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 2,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $269,451.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,152. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $113,113.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,887. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,842 shares of company stock valued at $728,599. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium and Advanced Materials segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and automobiles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

