Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 81,030 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 90.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,030 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $538,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $700,000. BOKF NA increased its position in General Mills by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 56,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $350,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,682,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,049,000 after buying an additional 436,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $47.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $51.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.58.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 63.02%.

In related news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 7,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $347,396.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,315.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Donal L. Mulligan sold 120,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $5,734,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 252,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,985,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “average” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $46.00 target price on shares of General Mills and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.61.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

