Achmea Investment Management B.V. Takes $444,000 Position in Cooper Companies Inc (COO)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,744 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COO. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 228.5% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 622,865 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $172,627,000 after purchasing an additional 433,242 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,732,729 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $949,981,000 after purchasing an additional 246,088 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 785.1% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 243,458 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,475,000 after purchasing an additional 215,951 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 481.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 196,798 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,085,000 after purchasing an additional 162,980 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cooper Companies by 734.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,238,000 after acquiring an additional 156,373 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COO opened at $295.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.88. Cooper Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $216.47 and a 12 month high of $299.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.38. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 14.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cooper Companies news, insider Robert D. Auerbach sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.22, for a total transaction of $663,923.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,538 shares in the company, valued at $741,654.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.88, for a total value of $229,217.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,811 shares of company stock worth $1,107,763. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $294.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $233.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.90.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

