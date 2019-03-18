Adesto Technologies (IOTS) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

IOTS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adesto Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Adesto Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded Adesto Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Adesto Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.86.

NASDAQ:IOTS opened at $6.42 on Monday. Adesto Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $191.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 1.85.

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Adesto Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a negative net margin of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $28.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.51 million. Equities research analysts predict that Adesto Technologies will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Adesto Technologies by 523.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 202,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 169,802 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adesto Technologies by 57.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,415,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after buying an additional 516,996 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adesto Technologies by 47.1% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,798,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,652,000 after buying an additional 895,550 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adesto Technologies by 2,886.8% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 72,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adesto Technologies in the third quarter worth about $573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

About Adesto Technologies

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors for the Internet of Things (IoT) era. Its portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

