adidas (ADS) Given a €235.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €235.00 ($273.26) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ADS. Warburg Research set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. UBS Group set a €240.00 ($279.07) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($238.37) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €180.00 ($209.30) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €226.22 ($263.05).

Shares of ADS opened at €212.40 ($246.98) on Thursday. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and hardware, such as bags and balls under the adidas, Reebok, and adidas Golf brands. The company is also involved in Y-3 label business activities; and the operation of Runtastic, a digital health and fitness space.

