Adirondack Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

Adirondack Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 2.1% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10,787.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 10,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,787 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 351.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Arizona LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 268.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Vivek Sankaran sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $1,524,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,599,649.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on PepsiCo to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.79.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $115.66 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.94 and a 12-month high of $122.00. The company has a market capitalization of $162.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 69.83% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.9275 dividend. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.55%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

