Adobe Inc (ADBE) Position Lowered by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC lowered its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,766 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 39,743 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 205 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Adobe from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Adobe from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.56.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $257.09 on Monday. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $204.95 and a 12 month high of $277.61. The stock has a market cap of $129.31 billion, a PE ratio of 46.32, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.25). Adobe had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Matthew Thompson sold 41,560 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.23, for a total value of $10,191,758.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,087 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,825.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Shantanu Narayen sold 139,834 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.40, for a total value of $34,315,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,344 shares of company stock valued at $69,007,648 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

