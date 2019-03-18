Advisor Group Inc. Sells 483 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)

Advisor Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 45.4% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

CMG stock opened at $639.00 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $307.70 and a twelve month high of $646.54. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.53, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.65.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.34. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target (up from $440.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $515.14.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 4,907 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.21, for a total transaction of $3,067,905.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,282,624.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 20,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.65, for a total value of $11,893,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,037 shares of company stock worth $26,516,662 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/advisor-group-inc-sells-483-shares-of-chipotle-mexican-grill-inc-cmg.html.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2018, it operated 2,424 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, as well as 37 international Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.